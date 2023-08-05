Rowers doing it for the rhinos
Rhino conservation campaigners have hopped aboard and embarked on a 24-hour rowathon to raise funds for their cause.
Spearheaded by extreme athlete and passionate rhino conservationist Sharon Jessop, Row for Rhinos launched at 3pm on Friday at The Atrium in the Boardwalk Mall on the Gqeberha beachfront, where the organisers have set up a number of rowing machines...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.