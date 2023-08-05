Inflated water bills nightmare for Nelson Mandela Bay residents
Homeowners charged astronomical amounts are sent from pillar to post when they query invoices
Irate homeowners are questioning the accuracy of Nelson Mandela Bay’s billing system as perplexed residents are forced to deal with absurdly inflated amounts — with one charged a staggering R367,895.
The municipality’s billing system has been put in the spotlight repeatedly in recent years, with many ratepayers battling every month to have incorrect and inflated bills resolved...
