Workers doing electrical installations along Paterson Road, North End, came across a badly decomposed body in a drain on Thursday morning.
Gqeberha police are now appealing to the community for assistance in identifying the unknown man.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the workers had stumbled across the body at 11.50am in a drain next to the road.
“Police were dispatched to the scene and the body was retrieved.
“The deceased is male, but due to the advanced stage of decomposition his age or race could not be determined.”
Naidu said an inquest docket had been opened.
If you know of any missing people, or may know the deceased, contact the Mount Road police station on 041-394-6316 or 041-394-6243.
Alternatively, contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or go to your nearest police station.
Decomposed body found in North End drain
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
