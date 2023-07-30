Why men lie to their partners

First of all, everyone lies. And we all do it for several reasons depending on the circumstance.
Maybe not all the time and your marriage may not quite be characterised by lies. But if we were to go through your marriage with a tooth-comb, we could find bits and pieces of white lies here and there at the very least.
And in a perfect world, you and your partner would be super honest with each other about everything. You wouldn’t tell half-truths or even withhold some pertinent information your spouse should know about. But we live in this fallen world.
Having said that, no lie is justifiable even when someone claims to do so because they love you.
Because love without the truth is hypocrisy. Lies, when found out, and depending on their magnitude, hurt both the recipient, your integrity and the relationship. Healthy relationships are better cultivated in an environment of mutual trust.
And while most people lie, no matter their gender, for some reason, men generally struggle with this behaviour the most in marriages and dating relationships. And because of that, much of our discussion, is directed at men than women.
Let’s explore some of the reasons why.
He’s a people-pleaser
You must know this about him already. He agrees to go somewhere he doesn't really want to go, without objecting. He takes on too many commitments and will keep the resentment he feels about it to himself. He tells you what he thinks you want to hear. And he does what he thinks you want, to avoid conflict or disappointing you.
The cost of being a people-pleaser is higher than most realise and cripples marriages. When he goes along with you rather than engage at a real and authentic level, it builds a marriage with unsteady stilts that can topple at any time.
He feels ashamed
He feels sorrowful over a shameful thing he has done, and is overwhelmed by guilt and embarrassment.
Normal men have a general desire to protect their wives, emotionally and physically. So when they have broken that because of something they did or a secret they’ve kept that’s found out, they feel ashamed. So they lie.
They lie because they believe another lie — in their own minds: that it’s better not to hurt you with the truth, than to be honest about the hurt they have caused you.
He doesn’t want to hurt or disappoint you
As mentioned, a man’s instinct is to protect his wife at all costs, even from himself. If he knows that his actions will harm you emotionally in some way, or affect your trust in him, he will most probably lie.
As it’s never your responsibility when your husband chooses to lie to you, understanding this may perhaps allow you to show grace and forgiveness when they are honest with you about something they did that hurt you. This will help them see that you won’t hate them if they do something wrong, and want to be transparent with you.
We hope this makes sense!
Let’s say he was honest with you about something he did. Your reaction to that could determine if he’ll be transparent in the future or not, even though it’s still his choice to lie. To break this barrier, you also have to do your part in being approachable and not throw toys when you hear the truth. Can you handle the truth?
He’s a narcissist
He sees himself as the best of just about everything and has to lie to keep up his delusions of grandeur. He has also learnt from childhood that lying is a way to get what you want even at the expense of the relationship.
He’s hiding his insecurities and failures
Most men, when they leave home for work, hope to God that no-one finds out about failures in some aspects of their lives. When you can understand this struggle of your husband, it might help you understand why he sometimes feels the need to lie.
Please understand, the above reasons are no justification for lying, nor are we encouraging such behaviour, especially when they are destructive lies that are affecting you or your relationship in a toxic way.
This is simply to help you get into his mind and understand that generally, he doesn’t want to let you down or expose his failures.
Indeed, some men lie for no reason at all. They are habitual and pathological liars, in which case, professional help must be sought.
However, lying always has a purpose, and is often resulting from a need to protect something. What is crucial to consider is the motivation behind the lie, and what in fact the individual is trying to protect.
Is it their ego? Their sense of security? Fear of shame? In some cases, as often happens in the beginning of a relationship, lies may be told to help solidify the bond and create closeness, that is “the dinner you made was delicious!” even when it wasn’t.
In other cases lies are told to avoid conflict or tension, or to avoid hurt feelings. Men also lie to advance themselves, enhance their image, or even gain power.
While there are minor seemingly loving lies that are told to protect the bond, it is almost always more successful to protect the relationship through truth telling, as risky and scary as it may seem.
By understanding your spouse’s struggles, you can help him understand that even if he fails, you will still love and admire him. This will help him be transparent, by knowing you won’t flip a switch those times he decides to be honest with you.
Why men lie to their partners
Mo and Phindi
Image: 123RF
