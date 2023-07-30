Of broken trust and pepper spray

What would God, Mother Teresa or Gandhi do, is something I have always asked myself when an indigent person approaches me for money or food.
But sadly, that thought has recently been replaced with fear and resentment.
Until now, I have, where possible, tried to give whatever I can, whether it be food or cash if I have any on me, but no more.
I have been asked for bread while I have been running but explaining that I don’t carry groceries with me when I run sufficed.
I have never felt personally threatened until recently.
One the joys of living in Knysna has always been the opportunity to do wonderful walks and runs, in the suburbs, along the waterfront, you name it.
It hasn’t been necessary here to do the hamster-thing on a treadmill in a gym where your view is a solid brick wall.
Since we came here in 2018, I have fearlessly run alone, but unfortunately my old ways are shot to smithereens now.
“Please, please, I am so thirsty because I just came out of prison and have no water,” was the pity plea from a youngish man on my last solo walk.
I looked at him, considered that he might really be thirsty, and so I gave him my water bottle and carried on merrily until I saw his shadow approaching me out of the corner of my eye.
“Now, kind lady, thanks for the water, but you are going to give me your gold chain,” was the next chirp from him — and the warning bell for me that things were about to get ugly.
He then proceeded to jump at me like a deranged cockroach trying to grab the chain around my neck which belonged to my mother and which I had no intention of parting with.
I was just so surprised that I ran off the pavement and into the middle of the road where I desperately flailed for help.
A bakkie stopped and two guys made room for me in the front.
They scolded me for walking alone because “there are lots of skelms” and dropped me off near home.
I haven’t walked alone since then because I am still processing the whole situation.
What is the point of living on the Garden Route if these beautiful walks along the estuary are ruined?
I don’t want to pay gym fees.
But if I just quit, then the baddy wins.
So, I have come up with a compromise of sorts.
From now on I will hit the pavements again, but so too will I be armed with a beast of pepper spray that shoots as far as possible and I will not hesitate to use it.
I will no longer walk with any valuables whatsoever.
Sadly, that means no phone and it also puts paid to blue-toothing Spotify.
The halcyon days of running to music are gone, that’s just a sad fact.
I will walk at times of the day when there are a lot of commuters and not frequent some of the more isolated places I used to go. Damned shame!
I have always thought of SA and this part of the world metaphorically.
Our country is sinking just like the Titanic, but the top part is the Western Cape with the Garden Route (and let’s not forget Orania) still right at the top, not yet drowned.
It’s the place where we might still find ourselves singing Nearer, My God, to Thee — the last hymn before this vessel sinks.
As more and more homeless people come into Knysna, apparently many from the Eastern Cape, roam the streets, sleep on shop pavements at night and just generally hang around town, the whole situation and moral dilemma becomes so much worse.
At Woodmill Lane shopping centre or in town, try parking without the help of a bunch of guys some obviously out of their minds on Tik or some drugs, who harass you and manage to lurk solidly in the way of your parking, rather than help.
It’s become a mission to pack groceries into a boot because of these “helpers” and you can’t walk down the main street without being harried for something.
The most worrying aspect of all this, that I wish I didn’t have to write about, is the increase in violence associated with this poverty and desperation on the Garden Route — but there’s no ignoring what’s happening lately.
Where once upon a time, there was only opportunistic crime, a more threatening element is emerging.
This past week I met a man who was held up at gunpoint at the SPAR in Plettenberg Bay — an incident that would once have been unheard of here.
He told me he just closed his eyes and waited for the bullet he was so frightened.
Obviously, all his belongings were taken.
At our regular haunt, we met a couple who came to Knysna in the last year.
He was stabbed in the arm, walking home at night from town to one of the suburbs.
Our good friend, Henry, was accosted in broad daylight in town and had his phone taken.
He didn’t resist because there was more than one thug and they looked dangerous.
The day before my running incident, at that same spot, a domestic worker was attacked and her handbag with all her money and her phone taken.
I can pretend all I like that there isn’t crime here and that those of us the Garden Route are just hunky dory here, but it’s not like that any more.
Yes, we can feel desperately sorry for people who don’t have a home, a warm bed, food or the prospects of never being able to reverse this situation, but personal safety must come first.
My little incident has left an indelible psychological scar.
The joy of running has been compromised, but I also find I look over my shoulder all the time now.
And I don’t give strangers money or food any more.
When my partner is away, I sleep with a stick, pepper spray and the panic button right next to me.
I don’t happily wander around the garden at night with my secret cigarette.
My eyes are wide open:
One thing is for sure as poverty and desperation increases the Garden Route just isn’t the Garden of Eden any more.
Of broken trust and pepper spray
Increased in homelessness comes with rise in violent crime
Image: ELAINE KING
