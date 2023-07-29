×

Your Weekend

Ward sets sights on future success

Gqeberha squash star set to compete in regional champs with hopes of making national finals

29 July 2023
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

Gqeberha squash sensation Hayley Ward is keen to make a good impression at the Growthpoint Senior Regional Championships, with the aim of earning a spot at the national finals in August in Cape Town.

The 25-year-old Crusaders Squash Club member has enjoyed a whirlwind 18 months, making huge strides in her career and with no intention of slowing down...

