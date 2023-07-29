×

Your Weekend

Two Kariega cops accused of sexually assaulting man

Sergeant, constable appear in court, set to apply for bail on Monday

29 July 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Two police officers appeared in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Friday in connection with charges relating to the alleged sexual assault of a 37-year-old man. 

The 42-year-old sergeant and his 41-year-old constable colleague, who were arrested on Thursday in connection with allegations dating back to July 2022, spent a long time in the dock while arguments were heard over an urgent application to expedite their bid for bail...

