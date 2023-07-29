Transport MEC welcomes new traffic recruits

As part of fulfilling a human resources 2030 strategy which seeks to redress youth development, the Eastern Cape transport department welcomed 47 new traffic recruits who are set to hit the ground running.
Initially, 51 recruits enrolled last year, but due to challenges related to training policy regulations, only 47 graduated.
Of the 47, 24 received internal bursaries from the department and have been granted an opportunity to do internships with the department.
Speaking to the recruits, transport MEC Xolile Nqatha said a new threat that made roads less safe had emerged.
“There are people who parade as authorised officers, stopping and chasing vehicles on the road.
“Unauthorised road closures are also becoming the order of the day among various protesters, with some even damaging road infrastructure.”
He said these were serious concerns for the provincial government, which continued to make a clarion call for road users to be responsible.
“These officers will be taken for a two-year internship to prepare them for full service,” he said.
“The officers are a combination of 24 trainees from the province and others from the local sphere, conducted in full partnership with Nelson Mandela Bay.
“These officers have been trained in different aspects of their work, including various traffic legislation and regulations, law enforcement procedures, and related matters, including physical and mental training.”
His spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said the department was responsible for the 24 recruits.
“I am not sure what will happen with the rest of the recruits. It is up to the different municipalities to offer them internships or jobs.”
Many of the recruits’ families were part of the celebrations and witnessed them conduct a parade.
Some recruits were awarded accolades for their stellar performance in different categories, including the handling and use of a firearm.
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk said he was proud to be part of the celebration.
“Your hard work over the past year has been rewarded with a certification ceremony to mark the beginning of your journey as law enforcement officers.
“You have now reached the first step on the ladder to become men and women who will be assisting us to bring down the fatalities and destruction on our roads because too many citizens lose their lives due to recklessness,” Van Niekerk said.
HeraldLIVE
Transport MEC welcomes new traffic recruits
Senior Politics Reporter
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
As part of fulfilling a human resources 2030 strategy which seeks to redress youth development, the Eastern Cape transport department welcomed 47 new traffic recruits who are set to hit the ground running.
Initially, 51 recruits enrolled last year, but due to challenges related to training policy regulations, only 47 graduated.
Of the 47, 24 received internal bursaries from the department and have been granted an opportunity to do internships with the department.
Speaking to the recruits, transport MEC Xolile Nqatha said a new threat that made roads less safe had emerged.
“There are people who parade as authorised officers, stopping and chasing vehicles on the road.
“Unauthorised road closures are also becoming the order of the day among various protesters, with some even damaging road infrastructure.”
He said these were serious concerns for the provincial government, which continued to make a clarion call for road users to be responsible.
“These officers will be taken for a two-year internship to prepare them for full service,” he said.
“The officers are a combination of 24 trainees from the province and others from the local sphere, conducted in full partnership with Nelson Mandela Bay.
“These officers have been trained in different aspects of their work, including various traffic legislation and regulations, law enforcement procedures, and related matters, including physical and mental training.”
His spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said the department was responsible for the 24 recruits.
“I am not sure what will happen with the rest of the recruits. It is up to the different municipalities to offer them internships or jobs.”
Many of the recruits’ families were part of the celebrations and witnessed them conduct a parade.
Some recruits were awarded accolades for their stellar performance in different categories, including the handling and use of a firearm.
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk said he was proud to be part of the celebration.
“Your hard work over the past year has been rewarded with a certification ceremony to mark the beginning of your journey as law enforcement officers.
“You have now reached the first step on the ladder to become men and women who will be assisting us to bring down the fatalities and destruction on our roads because too many citizens lose their lives due to recklessness,” Van Niekerk said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend