×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Traders huff and puff over tobacco bill

Tough new smoking laws, if passed, will have a huge financial impact on hawkers and restaurants

Premium
By Nomazima Nkosi - 29 July 2023

A father of three has lashed out at a proposal to ban the selling of loose cigarettes, saying that should the government have its way, he will no longer be able to take care of his family.

The Kariega informal trader’s worries are echoed by many hawkers and other informal traders across Nelson Mandela Bay...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest