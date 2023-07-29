×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Paradise Beach perpetrators remain faceless

Premium
29 July 2023
Editorial Comment
None

While it is the media’s job to protect victims of sexual offences, this also means that perpetrators who are family members are automatically shielded from being identified, no matter how badly one wants to name and shame them.

In a crime, so despicable as the Paradise Beach court case, it is human nature to want to splash the names and faces of the alleged perpetrators for everyone to see and to serve as a warning...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest