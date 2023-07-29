×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Metro drains Mount Pleasant lake to prevent flooding

Councillor says action necessary to protect Boundary Road dip homes; eco watchdog says move reasonable, but vlei must be protected

Premium
29 July 2023
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter

The metro is pumping water out Lovemore Lake in Mount Pleasant after concerns were raised about the anticipated weekend downpour which could lead to flooding.

Half a dozen homes at the lowest point of the Boundary Lane dip, across from the lake-vlei, have been hit multiple times by flooding...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest