Man convicted of bloody butchery murder
A former Merino Butchery blockman who stabbed a colleague to death after allegedly being provoked, has been found guilty of murder.
At the start of the trial last week, Lucien Plaatjies pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder, but admitted to the stabbing...
