Reintroducing intimacy to marriage after infidelity
Rebuilding trust is vital before engaging in sexual relations
One of the most common challenges after one partner breaks the trust of the other through infidelity is to reignite intimacy between them.
The mind is constantly filled with questions like am I not enough?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.