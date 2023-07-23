×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

IN THE GARDEN | Every aloe big and small

Premium
By Julia Smith - 23 July 2023

It’s been a case of “the phoenix rising from the ashes”, for partners of L and A  Aloes (Pty) Ltd, Luke Yazbek and Angus Pringle.

In less than 12 months they have developed an impressive aloe and succulent nursery numbering over 41,000 plants of every shape, size and landscape application. It is situated on the land behind Floradale Nursery...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community
Road caves in after reported gas explosion in JHB CBD

Latest