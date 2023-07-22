×

Your Weekend

Zondo alarmed by deluge of complaints against East Cape lawyers

Chief justice concerned that more than 1,100 cases against province’s legal eagles being probed by watchdog

By Brandon Nel - 22 July 2023

With more than 1,100 complaints lodged against lawyers in the Eastern Cape, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has raised concerns about an “alarming” number of cases being probed by the Legal Practice Council.

Zondo was in Gqeberha to deliver the annual Victoria and Griffiths Mxenge memorial lecture at Nelson Mandela University on Thursday night. ..

