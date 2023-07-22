Support services now just a click away for entrepreneurs in rural Eastern Cape

Budding entrepreneurs and the owners of small and medium-sized enterprises situated in remote parts of the province can now access a bouquet of business support tools and financial support services offered by the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC).
Through an internet connection, SMME owners will be able to apply for funding, access tax and bookkeeping support, as well as marketing and other resources crucial, but often inaccessible, to start-ups.
The agency launched a digital platform — which can be accessed on its website — on Friday in a bid to break down the barriers and cut red tape hampering entrepreneurs who do not operate in urban centres.
Speaking at the launch in East London, ECDC enterprise finance and business support executive manager Zinzile Nkonki said at its core, the platform was about access.
“One of the key aspects of the platform is it extends the ECDC’s footprint to outlying areas of the province, promoting access to financial services.
“It reduces the barriers [to business] that constrain some SMMEs because they do not have the how-to tools ... this system will help solve many of those how-tos,” Nkonki said.
One of the biggest obstacles faced by the owners of start-ups was “a lack of documentation readiness which often forced applicants to repeatedly visit town or cities.
Now thanks to the fully automated new system providing all the information on the required documents, verification of applications would be fast-tracked, saving applicants time and effort.
“The beauty of the system is that it will capture your ID and immediately interface with Home Affairs.
“Capture the company’s registration number, cross-reference that and then it will check with the credit bureau to see if everything is fine.
“Anyone can access the platform, they just need internet connectivity and a suitable device,” he said.
Through the business support portal, the agency offers non-financial support, including business registration support, information on tax compliance, and Companies and Intellectual Property Commission guidelines.
Access to SMEasy, an accounting solutions system, that can help businesses do quotes, invoicing and even payroll, is an added benefit.
There are also training courses for marketing and business administration.
Nkonki said the preliminary rollout of the system, tested through business chambers in the province, had yielded positive responses with 655 engagements.
“There is enough evidence that the system is working and is effective, we just now need to make noise about it and let more people know.”
HeraldLIVE
Support services now just a click away for entrepreneurs in rural Eastern Cape
Image: SUPPLIED
