Storm brewing over new Sardinia Bay developments

Established residents say new projects are displacing wildlife and disrupting their peace

By Tshepiso Mametela - 22 July 2023

Sardinia Bay residents who moved to the area years ago because of its tranquillity are upset that recent bulldozing to clear bush and trees to make way for modern establishments is displacing wildlife and disrupting their peace.

Vervet monkeys, Cape grey mongooses, grysbok, blue duikers, genets and birds of prey are fleeing the area and protected milkwood trees are allegedly being chopped down. ..

