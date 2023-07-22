Storm brewing over new Sardinia Bay developments
Established residents say new projects are displacing wildlife and disrupting their peace
Sardinia Bay residents who moved to the area years ago because of its tranquillity are upset that recent bulldozing to clear bush and trees to make way for modern establishments is displacing wildlife and disrupting their peace.
Vervet monkeys, Cape grey mongooses, grysbok, blue duikers, genets and birds of prey are fleeing the area and protected milkwood trees are allegedly being chopped down. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.