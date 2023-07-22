Nelson Mandela Bay mayor’s protection officer injured in car accident
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality close protection officer Phillip Solomon was involved in a vehicle accident on Friday morning while on his way to pick up mayor Gary van Niekerk from his home.
The accident took place on Seaview Road, close to the N2 turn-off...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.