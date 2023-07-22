×

Your Weekend

Legislature brings relief to NGOs for Mandela Day

Gelvan Park Old Age and Frail Care Centre one of many beneficiaries assisted

By Andisa Bonani - 22 July 2023

The Gelvan Park Old Age and Frail Care Centre was one of several organisations that received much-needed donations from the Eastern Cape legislature’s corporate partners as part of Mandela Day celebrations. 

The centre is home to 100 senior residents, who depend on government subsidies, which often do not meet the needs of the residents...

