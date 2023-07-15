Treasury withholds grant funding
City warned that Qaba’s return, as MBDA boss, has put money at risk
The National Treasury has thrown down the gauntlet over the controversial appointment of MBDA chief executive Anele Qaba, threatening to withhold grant funding if the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality does not suspend his appointment.
Close to R600m in equitable share funding due last week — which is money meant to subsidise the destitute of the city — has already been withheld by the Treasury...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.