Tucked away along the scenic Sunshine Coast, Hamburg is a picturesque village teeming with wildlife and ingenious vegetation.
Few things in the area are comparable to the beauty of its coastline barring the people and artwork from its multi-award-winning Keiskamma Art Project (KAP) which will soon find its way from the quant rondavel where it is created to shopping shelves, walls and benches in the economic hub of SA.
The completed designs that will be brought to market will first make their way to the showroom floor of the Sandton Convention Centre in August at 100% Design SA, thanks to a collaborative effort between KAP and Clout/SA.
Clout/SA is a creative agency that facilitates opportunities for collaboration between designers and corporate clients.
Their creative director, Tracy Lynch, said while the partnership had started only in January, it had been something she wanted to pursue ever since visiting the area about three years ago.
“I was introduced to a group of mostly women, young and old, who gather daily in a rondavel to stitch together stories that reveal aspects of their geographical, spiritual and communal experience,” Lynch said.
“It’s hard to put into words why this creative community is so significant, but this place and the people who gently piece together beautiful imagery help us to learn and grow.”
For the latest project, three artists, Anelisa Nyongo, Nozibele Nxadi and project director Cebo Mvubu, were challenged to create an embroidered piece that referenced what a scenic and quintessentially SA wallpaper might look like.
Tech meets textile as Clout/SA collaborates with Keiskamma Art Project
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: Supplied
Lynch said the intention was to allow the KAP artists, known for creating major embroidered textile artworks since 2000, to be expressed as a printed scenic wallpaper, as well as a collection of compatible printed textiles such as cushions and chairs.
The process started with initial sketches, followed by completed medium-scale embroidery, and then high-resolution scans to generate the image quality needed to support the commercial applications.
Mvubu and fellow KAP director Michaela Howse said the partnership had been mutually beneficial.
“We haven’t been very good at graphic representations of our work, or at being able to work digitally, so it's been exciting to do a bit of work and then see it scanned, and then see what Tracy [Lynch] can do on her side in terms of digitising that image and giving us feedback.
“It’s something that we would never have imagined,” Howse said.
Lynch said the project was also a commercial opportunity that contributed to the livelihoods of the artists as the products would retail at Cara Saven Wall Design, the Clout/SA website, and the chairs will be available from furniture designer David Krynauw.
