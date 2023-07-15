Rape victim Kawa asks court to compel police to pay up in civil case
Initial R5.8m claim for damages due to negligence now stands at R219m
Rape victim and activist Andy Kawa wants the Gqeberha high court to compel the minister of police to pay up the R200,000 awarded to her as interim relief — a mere portion of the multimillion-rand damages claim sought.
Kawa, a Gauteng businesswoman, initially instituted a R5.8m claim against police minister Bheki Cele, former Humewood police station commander Brigadier Ronald Koll, and two police officers — Warrant Officer Matabata Madubedube and Sergeant Adine Solomon — for their alleged negligence and failure to investigate her case properly...
