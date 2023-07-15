Baby kidnapping suspect befriended new mom’s sister, court told
The day before she allegedly snatched a five-day-old baby boy while pretending to assist his mother at a shopping mall, Amahle Sigam befriended the new mother’s sister at Dora Nginza Hospital.
Details of how Sigam was allegedly able to kidnap the infant in November played out in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Friday as the 20-year-old sat quietly in the dock, listening to the state’s evidence as it opposed her bid for bail. ..
