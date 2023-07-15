×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

‘African countries need to work together to benefit from electric vehicle market’

Manufacturers should follow European Airbus example, where each component is made in different nation, says VW CEO

15 July 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

To catch up on the electric vehicle (EV) transition, Africa may need to split the cake to remain plugged in and continue to benefit from the international auto value chain. 

Faster development of infrastructure, progress on policy issues and a targeted approach to localisation will also be necessary to keep local companies in the game for the long haul...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...
S'wana Know! with Ayabonga Cawe

Latest