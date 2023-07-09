Wine, tasty treats await at Kay and Monty’s farm in the Crags
Outing as enjoyable as a visit to famous Cape vineyards
Wine estates invariably have charcuterie and cheese boards on their menus as there is no better way of enjoying a tasting than to pique the taste buds with good vino coupled with a selection of delicacies that punctuate this typical wine farm food.
It might even be said that a charcuterie board is the acid test of a wine farm...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.