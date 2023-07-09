Makhanda’s Temba TB Hospital shuts its doors
Facility moving to Settlers Hospital due to decline in patient numbers
After opening almost two decades ago, Temba TB Hospital in Makhanda is shutting its doors much to the dismay of the property owners, who fear the vacant buildings will be subjected to vandalism and looting if left unoccupied.
The Eastern Cape health department took over the buildings from the Grahamstown TB Care Society in 2004 and became a beacon of hope for many TB patients in Makhanda and other parts of the Eastern Cape...
