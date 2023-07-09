Dance festival renamed to move with the times

For decades, dancers have eagerly descended on the Friendly City for the annual Port Elizabeth Dance Festival and it has returned for the 42nd edition with a new partner and name, aptly titled the Nelson Mandela Bay Dance Festival.
Dance lovers can look forward to being enthralled by more than 1,000 dances, from 23 dance studios that will be performing at the festival, which kicks off at the Savoy Theatre on August 21.
NMB Dance Festival chair Nici Lovemore, said the legacy event had partnered with Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s department of sports, recreation, arts and culture which will bolster the size and prestige of the festival.
“Since taking the chair of PE Dance Festival five years ago, a key focus for me, together with our outstanding committee, has been for our festival to grow, stay relevant and continuously evolve,” Lovemore said.
“I believe that tradition must not be the worship of ashes but rather the preservation of fire.
“This grant [from the municipality] enables us to stoke the fire and take a significant step forward in formally rebranding our successful [festival].
“Together with NMB Municipality we will strive to place Nelson Mandela Bay front and centre as a prominent seat of dance and dance development in SA.”
The festival was founded in 1981 by Jennifer Abraham and Hermione Ballinger and has grown in leaps and bounds over the last four decades.
In keeping with the festival’s tradition, every dancer will receive a medal for participating and will be competing for the sought-after annual trophies and awards which will be celebrated at the annual festival and the awards presentation on August 26.
And with disciplines including ballet, contemporary/modern, tap, hip-hop, Spanish, Indian, Irish, African, fusion, free movement, ballroom dancing and even cheerleading, the festival is set to be a foot-tapping celebration.
Tickets for the festival can be purchased at the door of the Savoy Theatre for R50 per person per day.
Gala tickets will be on sale from July 17 on www.webtickets.co.za
HeraldLIVE
Dance festival renamed to move with the times
Image: DIRK MOGGEE PHOTOGRAPHY
For decades, dancers have eagerly descended on the Friendly City for the annual Port Elizabeth Dance Festival and it has returned for the 42nd edition with a new partner and name, aptly titled the Nelson Mandela Bay Dance Festival.
Dance lovers can look forward to being enthralled by more than 1,000 dances, from 23 dance studios that will be performing at the festival, which kicks off at the Savoy Theatre on August 21.
NMB Dance Festival chair Nici Lovemore, said the legacy event had partnered with Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s department of sports, recreation, arts and culture which will bolster the size and prestige of the festival.
“Since taking the chair of PE Dance Festival five years ago, a key focus for me, together with our outstanding committee, has been for our festival to grow, stay relevant and continuously evolve,” Lovemore said.
“I believe that tradition must not be the worship of ashes but rather the preservation of fire.
“This grant [from the municipality] enables us to stoke the fire and take a significant step forward in formally rebranding our successful [festival].
“Together with NMB Municipality we will strive to place Nelson Mandela Bay front and centre as a prominent seat of dance and dance development in SA.”
The festival was founded in 1981 by Jennifer Abraham and Hermione Ballinger and has grown in leaps and bounds over the last four decades.
In keeping with the festival’s tradition, every dancer will receive a medal for participating and will be competing for the sought-after annual trophies and awards which will be celebrated at the annual festival and the awards presentation on August 26.
And with disciplines including ballet, contemporary/modern, tap, hip-hop, Spanish, Indian, Irish, African, fusion, free movement, ballroom dancing and even cheerleading, the festival is set to be a foot-tapping celebration.
Tickets for the festival can be purchased at the door of the Savoy Theatre for R50 per person per day.
Gala tickets will be on sale from July 17 on www.webtickets.co.za
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend