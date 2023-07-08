Northern areas residents up in arms over crippling power outages
Crippling and prolonged power outages in Gqeberha’s northern areas led to a slew of protests by angry residents this week, culminating in the torching of a ward councillor’s office container.
Contractual disputes between the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and service providers had left most homes in the area without power since Friday last week...
