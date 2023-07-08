Noise, drunken diners at Tiger’s Milk rattle residents
Walmer eatery’s neighbours at wits’ end over lack of privacy and unruly behaviour of patrons
Loud noise, cars blocking their driveways and drunk patrons urinating next to their homes are just some of the complaints from residents living near popular Walmer establishment Tiger’s Milk.
They have also lashed out at the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, claiming their concerns have fallen on deaf ears...
