National Arts Festival organisers happy with turnout
The 49th National Arts Festival will remain one to remember for the tens of thousands of visitors which flooded Frontier Country to get their annual arts fix.
Organisers of the National Arts Festival said the event, hosted in Makhanda, was better than expected with more than 90,000 unique users visiting their website and more than 53,000 visitors to the Village Green and Church Square market. ..
