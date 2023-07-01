Yet another blow for disgraced lawyer Stoltz
Legal Practice Council asked to institute disciplinary proceedings
By Brandon Nel - 01 July 2023
In what could be the final nail in the coffin for disgraced attorney Du-Wayne Stoltz, the Gqeberha regional court has asked the Legal Practice Council (LPC) to institute disciplinary proceedings against him.
This comes hot on the heels of the LPC’s request to the high court to have him struck from the roll after it was found that he has been practising without a Fidelity Fund certificate...
