Who runs the show at National Arts Festival?
Technical director discusses how she manages 11-day event with more than 30 venues and 240 productions
Armed with a cohort of more than 500 people, hundreds of spreadsheets and the ability to multitask like no-one else, Nicci Spalding has her hands full when it comes to the behind-the-scenes planning and setting up of the National Arts Festival.
In the game for decades, Spalding is no stranger to ensuring the safety of theatre attendees, artists, festival visitors and the average man on the street having been part of the festival for many years. ..
Who runs the show at National Arts Festival?
Technical director discusses how she manages 11-day event with more than 30 venues and 240 productions
Court reporter
Armed with a cohort of more than 500 people, hundreds of spreadsheets and the ability to multitask like no-one else, Nicci Spalding has her hands full when it comes to the behind-the-scenes planning and setting up of the National Arts Festival.
In the game for decades, Spalding is no stranger to ensuring the safety of theatre attendees, artists, festival visitors and the average man on the street having been part of the festival for many years. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend