Your Weekend

Residents frustrated by housing delivery delays

After shacks were demolished in November, new homes should have been ready by May

01 July 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

After being promised that a housing project expected to be wrapped up in March would resume, Mashu residents in KwaNobuhle are frustrated about delays, as they continue to live in dilapidated structures after being made to demolish their shacks by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality in November 2022.

The municipality has attributed the delays at the 8228 housing project to minor geotechnical issues, which prevented the appointed contractors from accessing certain materials...

