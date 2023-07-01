Power outages spark young Nelson Mandela Bay musician’s career
By Roslyn Baatjies - 01 July 2023
Load-shedding remains a loathed inconvenience in the lives of South Africans, but an upcoming R&B and hip-hop artist from Bloemendal used the downtime to his advantage by writing his first song.
Luchin George, 24, who began recording music three years ago, said he was working hard to achieve his dream of becoming a household name and building on the passion that he discovered as a youngster...
