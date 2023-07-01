Plot to murder Nelson Mandela Bay doctor hatched two years ago, court told
Conspiracy allegedly formed after night of gambling and drinking, police investigating officer testifies

By Brandon Nel - 01 July 2023
A murder plot allegedly hatched after a night of gambling and drinking two years ago came back to haunt the ex-wife of slain Gqeberha doctor Bantu Noqekwa when her alleged partner in crime spilt the beans in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Friday.
And hours after the 56-year-old general practitioner was fatally shot in the head at close range, Nothukela “Ethel” Mphahlwa-Noqekwa allegedly withdrew R1,000 from her bank account at a fuel station in Forest Hill to pay the middleman and hitmen to attend a “cleansing ceremony”...
