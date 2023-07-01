×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Plett water restrictions retracted

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 01 July 2023

The Bitou municipality has dropped strict water restrictions that were implemented four months ago.

The restrictions in Plettenberg Bay were implemented in February after the Roodefontein Dam dropped below 80%...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate

Most Read