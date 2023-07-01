×

Your Weekend

Hattingh Bornman elected as new Kouga mayor

By Weekend Post Reporter - 01 July 2023

Kouga DA councillor Hattingh Bornman was elected as the new mayor of the Kouga municipality at a council meeting on Friday.

He replaces former mayor Horatio Hendricks, who vacated the office after being appointed as a DA MPL in the Eastern Cape legislature...

