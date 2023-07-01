×

Your Weekend

Exciting shows on offer for National Arts Festival’s closing weekend

Create your own musical instruments or enjoy Msaki’s sonic time travel experiment

01 July 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter



As the National Arts Festival, in its 49th year, draws to a close this weekend, there are still must-see shows, workshops, big names and events taking place in Makhanda for all to enjoy. ..

