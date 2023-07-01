×

Your Weekend

Electricity, pothole misery for Theescombe residents

01 July 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

The road leading to one of Gqeberha’s most affluent estates is littered with potholes, the residents endure intermittent power cuts due to transformer failures and there are safety concerns over a rotting electrical pole.

Apart from having to suffer Eskom-related outages, residents of The Hill Estate say their misery is compounded by the municipality’s failure to maintain its infrastructure. ..

