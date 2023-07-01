Creecy highlights Garden Route climate change threats

Environment minister Barbara Creecy says climate change will intensify the threat of wildfires and ocean storm surges in the Southern Cape.
But communities can help counter these threats by forming state-citizen resilience partnerships.
Speaking at the Garden Route Environmental Management and Climate Change Indaba at Nelson Mandela University’s George campus on Thursday, the forestry, fisheries and environment minister said climate change was no longer a distant possibility.
“All of you know that drought, severe wildfires and flooding are part of our lived experience.
“The Sixth International Panel on Climate Change report indicates that the world has already warmed on average by 1.1 degrees above pre-industrial times, and here in Southern Africa, temperatures are increasing at twice the global average.”
She said global warming was associated with extreme weather events that would adversely affect economies and livelihoods, as well as the security of essential resources such as water, food, and energy.
Because SA was a mega-biodiverse country, climate change impacts would differ in different parts of the country.
For this reason, there was a need for tailor-made climate resilience plans for different regions.
“Here in the Southern Cape, we are part of the fynbos biome so we already know that wildfires are a natural phenomena that will intensify as a result of both intermittent drought and the presence of alien forestry plantations.
“The Southern Cape, with its beautiful beaches, rivers, estuaries and lagoons, will also face storm surges and gradual sea level rise as the polar ice caps melt.”
Creecy applauded the Garden Route Environmental Forum, which she noted harnessed the expertise of scientists, local government practitioners, and business, labour and community representatives.
“The aim is to exchange ideas, build partnerships and collaborative efforts across the community of the Southern Cape. Yours is a model from which others can learn.”
She said once the Climate Change Bill had been passed into law, it would ensure a legal framework was established to integrate resilience planning and resourcing.
“In this regard, municipalities will play a key role and, to support their efforts, the department has developed a range of easy-to-use tools.
These tools included the Greenbook, the Let’s Respond Toolkit and the Municipal Climate Finance training manual.
“Because we are worried about the effect of sea level rise on coastal communities, we are focusing specifically on building the capacity of southern and Western Cape municipalities to understand local vulnerability and plan to build climate resilient infrastructure.”
Creecy said her department had been working particularly closely in this context with Garden Route municipalities.
“We have been working together to develop projects that will build early warning mechanisms to detect and manage wildfires as part of our climate change adaptation programme.
“We have also worked together with our sister department of tourism to develop a Climate Change Risk and Vulnerability Assessment Report.
“This report is helping us understand how climate change will affect ithe tourism sector and how we can take early action to save jobs and value chains.”
She highlighted the work of the Enviro-Champs group which — trained and supported by the eThekwini municipality and University of KwaZulu-Natal — used the Famine Early Warning System to successfully evacuate residents from the Quarry Road West informal settlement during the April 2022 floods there.
“I want to take this opportunity to urge all of you here today to study this outstanding climate resilience partnership.
“It teaches us that vulnerable communities do not have to be powerless in the face of the climate emergency.
“It demonstrates the outstanding role scientific knowledge can play when it empowers community volunteers and it teaches us how local governments can save lives and resources by putting people first.”
HeraldLIVE
Creecy highlights Garden Route climate change threats
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Environment minister Barbara Creecy says climate change will intensify the threat of wildfires and ocean storm surges in the Southern Cape.
But communities can help counter these threats by forming state-citizen resilience partnerships.
Speaking at the Garden Route Environmental Management and Climate Change Indaba at Nelson Mandela University’s George campus on Thursday, the forestry, fisheries and environment minister said climate change was no longer a distant possibility.
“All of you know that drought, severe wildfires and flooding are part of our lived experience.
“The Sixth International Panel on Climate Change report indicates that the world has already warmed on average by 1.1 degrees above pre-industrial times, and here in Southern Africa, temperatures are increasing at twice the global average.”
She said global warming was associated with extreme weather events that would adversely affect economies and livelihoods, as well as the security of essential resources such as water, food, and energy.
Because SA was a mega-biodiverse country, climate change impacts would differ in different parts of the country.
For this reason, there was a need for tailor-made climate resilience plans for different regions.
“Here in the Southern Cape, we are part of the fynbos biome so we already know that wildfires are a natural phenomena that will intensify as a result of both intermittent drought and the presence of alien forestry plantations.
“The Southern Cape, with its beautiful beaches, rivers, estuaries and lagoons, will also face storm surges and gradual sea level rise as the polar ice caps melt.”
Creecy applauded the Garden Route Environmental Forum, which she noted harnessed the expertise of scientists, local government practitioners, and business, labour and community representatives.
“The aim is to exchange ideas, build partnerships and collaborative efforts across the community of the Southern Cape. Yours is a model from which others can learn.”
She said once the Climate Change Bill had been passed into law, it would ensure a legal framework was established to integrate resilience planning and resourcing.
“In this regard, municipalities will play a key role and, to support their efforts, the department has developed a range of easy-to-use tools.
These tools included the Greenbook, the Let’s Respond Toolkit and the Municipal Climate Finance training manual.
“Because we are worried about the effect of sea level rise on coastal communities, we are focusing specifically on building the capacity of southern and Western Cape municipalities to understand local vulnerability and plan to build climate resilient infrastructure.”
Creecy said her department had been working particularly closely in this context with Garden Route municipalities.
“We have been working together to develop projects that will build early warning mechanisms to detect and manage wildfires as part of our climate change adaptation programme.
“We have also worked together with our sister department of tourism to develop a Climate Change Risk and Vulnerability Assessment Report.
“This report is helping us understand how climate change will affect ithe tourism sector and how we can take early action to save jobs and value chains.”
She highlighted the work of the Enviro-Champs group which — trained and supported by the eThekwini municipality and University of KwaZulu-Natal — used the Famine Early Warning System to successfully evacuate residents from the Quarry Road West informal settlement during the April 2022 floods there.
“I want to take this opportunity to urge all of you here today to study this outstanding climate resilience partnership.
“It teaches us that vulnerable communities do not have to be powerless in the face of the climate emergency.
“It demonstrates the outstanding role scientific knowledge can play when it empowers community volunteers and it teaches us how local governments can save lives and resources by putting people first.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend