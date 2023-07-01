Trust and relationships are put to the test in Me4u Talented Studios production of Bed News on stage at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda.
‘Bed News’ might be bad news for young lovers
Court reporter
Image: Devon Koen
Trust and relationships are put to the test in Me4u Talented Studios production of Bed News on stage at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda.
Seemingly addressing issues of sex, relationships and betrayal, Bed News is punted as highlighting the ups and downs of what it takes to be in a love relationship.
Actors Tlhokomelo Thato Twala, Lerato Samson, Ntsekiseng Takalo, Nthabiseng Manake and Mamoeletsi Maleka do a decent job and have a stage presence.
From the reactions observed from the audience, Bed News has some quirky moments intermingled with more serious moments.
The narrative follows a young couple who have just moved in together and showcases the issues they face in their new environment.
Friends come and go while deep-rooted issues remain, making Bed News a relevant comment on new love and the hardships that follow.
Conceived and produced by partially blind Thabo Mabaso, with creative input from Nakeli Mpeli and Tumelo Mokoena, Bed News has the potential to make waves.
If it's a drama that you seek and social commentary on relationships, Bed News may be the show to watch.
Watch Bed News at Makhanda City Hall on Saturday at 12pm and 10pm.
