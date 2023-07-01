A mesmerising escape filled with captivating death-defying acts.
Castaways, now on stage at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, is a definite must for festival-goers.
Blending theatre with the art of circus, Castaways will leave you intrigued while keeping you on the edge of your seat.
Directed by Daniel Buckland and produced in collaboration with The Cirk, Castaways showcases the brilliance of aerobatics while presenting a narrative that captivates the audience.
Following in the footsteps of their audience-pleasing production Urban Circus, seen at the festival last year, Castaways brings across a message of hope in a moment of destitution.
Leaving a lasting impression on the audience through their theatrics and feats of danger, the cast of Castaways showcase their talent and love for their work in this production.
Five gifted performers, Elisha Mudly, William Harding, Charles Malama, Claudia Moruzzi, and Kimona Moodley are to be commended for their grace, presence and precision on stage.
Taking the audience on a thrilling high-seas adventure, Castaways shows the lengths and depths of desperation as the audience becomes engulfed in the portrayal of survivors of a doomed ship, clinging to a raft in the vast expanse of the ocean.
Buckland’s meticulous attention to detail, humour, and crafted ensemble performance to the production is a spectacular expression of artistry.
For a ride of a lifetime in the pursuit of finding that which is most dear, do not miss Castaways on stage at the Guy Butler Auditorium at the 1820 Settlers Monument on July 1 at 11am.
HeraldLIVE
Be mesmerised by the antics of ‘Castaways’
Court reporter
Image: MARK WESSELS/NAF
HeraldLIVE
