Garden Route joins worldwide ‘padel’ craze

For the last couple months, I have been bumping into people on the Garden Route who are playing padel and raving about it — an exciting sport that is taking the world by storm — with Knysna, Plett and George certainly not being left behind in the dust.
Rather like a newfound cult, padel players are popping up everywhere in their zooty new takkies and rather expensive racquets.
See it’s not tennis and nor is it squash, so this activity comes with a whole new gameplay, but also a dedicated range of merchandise right down to the balls.
They may look just like the tennis version, they are made from the same material and share the same manufacturers — they are even the same lime green colour — but these balls are slightly different in size and have 11 psi (pounds per square inch) of pressure as opposed to 14 psi for tennis balls.
To put it simply, the difference in pressure renders a padel ball less bouncy.
Padel was founded in Mexico in 1969, but it is a new sport to SA, with the first court launched at Val de Vie Estate in Paarl in late 2019.
There are 64 venues in SA where you can play, with a total of 189 existing courts and numerous courts under construction all around the country — so popular has this game become.
According to Padelathletes.com padel has garnered 25-million players across 90 countries worldwide.
It’s now Spain’s most popular sport after soccer with six million players and 20,000 courts countrywide while Argentina is estimated to have more than two-million players and Italy boasts around 5,000 courts.
The popularity of this game is sweeping Europe with 12,000 new courts planned for 2023 — and the founders of padel are aiming to someday have the sport included in the Olympics.
After the first padel court arrived in Paarl, more courts followed across SA and there are apparently more venues in the pipeline.
They are even popping up at prestigious wine estates in Cape Town.
On the Garden Route, there are two courts at the Knysna Hollow, two courts in Plettenberg Bay and two courts in George, not far from The Garden Route Mall.
The state-of-the-art Knysna courts, introduced by LivPadel SA, were opened a couple months ago with locals and guests taking enthusiastically to the courts — which is why you need to book in advance on the internationally used Playtomic app to avoid disappointment.
LivPadel @The Hollow has a great vibe on the go offering, in addition to the courts, a padel pro-shop, equipment hire, lessons and a grab ‘n go refreshments at The Padel Deck — the perfect place for a drink or a snack while you watch the other padel players.
The courts are available all day with floodlights allowing play after dark and full backup power so the lights stay on irrespective of what Eskom is doing.
The only killjoy is rain, as the courts don’t have a roof.
So, what is Padel?
It’s an adapted form of tennis and squash played in a doubles format on an AstroTurf surface one-third of the size of a tennis court, enclosed with glass and mesh walls.
The scoring system is the same as tennis, but with the glass walls an added challenge to gameplay allows for the ball to be played off the walls.
Padel can be enjoyed by all ages and skill and fitness levels, so there’s no excuse not to give it a try.
It’s slower than squash, as fast as tennis, but what really tickles my fancy is the challenge of hitting the ball off the glass without the second bounce.
In fact, after one game, I am hooked ... and not least of all with the cool racquets which are solid and stringless and make a solid “doof” sound when you it the ball.
Don’t worry if you’re new to the sport — the friendly and knowledgeable staff at LivPadel are on hand to offer tips and advice.
Rules of the game are: The player serving places both feet behind the service line.
The ball must be bounced behind the line, not on or in front of it.
The ball cannot be hit above waist high on service, a player can’t jump when serving and the served ball must land in the opponent’s service box.
The ball cannot hit the mesh wall on the serve or it’s out.
During play it cannot hit the glass or mesh walls without bouncing first adding to the fun and challenge of the game.
Scoring is the same in tennis with a 15-30-40 game, a deuce and advantage point.
Six games is a set and best of three is a match.
In a tie break all points are called one by one and the team that reaches seven points wins the set.
The first serve is decided by the flip of coin or a play for service.
When it comes to the matter of being properly kitted out, I would recommend renting a racquet to start with. as they can be pricey setting you back anything from R1,200 to R9,000 so really only worth buying if you are going to play regularly.
Dress as if you were going to play tennis or squash and while you can wear regular sports shoes, a range of astro shoes are available and recommended.
They improve grip on the court surface and can prevent slipping and serious injury — they come in a funky range of colours with a tag of anything from R2,000 and if you are going to be super fancy and look the part then expect to pay as much as R3,500.
*The Knysna Hollow is set in a secluded three-hectare country estate near Knysna’s famous lagoon in the heart of the Garden Route.
It was established in 1998 as part of the Seasons in Africa Hollows Hotels Collection.
In those days, Knysna Hollow had 20 rooms, but flourished to over 87 rooms with a modern conference facility and two restaurants.
That was until June 2017, when the Knysna fires destroyed the property, along with other hotels and around 400 homes.
Thankfully Charlie, the hotel cat, escaped unharmed and the decision was made to rebuild the property as a modern four-star hotel.
Construction began on September 2017 and the new Knysna Hollow was reopened in October 2018 more lovely than ever.
Padel is just one reason to visit Knysna Hollow Estate.
It has a pub, a restaurant with good food and a special vibe.
Play padel with friends and then linger over lunch and a few drinks for the most perfect day out.
Image: Mark Taylor
