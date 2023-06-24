Women’s Sevens development camp to show way to the future
By SA Rugby Communications - 24 June 2023
Eighteen of the country’s most promising women’s rugby players assembled at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport on Thursday for a three-day Sevens development camp, where the Springbok Women’s Sevens management will get a close-up view of their potential.
Fitness and agility testing will be done to get a baseline of where the players are at and according to SA Rugby’s high-performance manager for women’s rugby, Lynne Cantwell, the camp will also give them a good look at the depth available to the national team...
