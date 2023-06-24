We need a harbour of hope, senior citizens say
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 24 June 2023
Two of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most formidable senior citizens spoke out this week about some of the challenges facing the region and gave suggestions on how to address them.
Famed today for their contests on the Kruger Gardens snooker table, Judy Chalmers, 90, and Martheanne Finnemore, 76, share a background in politics, the environment, and a great love of family and Gqeberha, where they were born...
We need a harbour of hope, senior citizens say
Two of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most formidable senior citizens spoke out this week about some of the challenges facing the region and gave suggestions on how to address them.
Famed today for their contests on the Kruger Gardens snooker table, Judy Chalmers, 90, and Martheanne Finnemore, 76, share a background in politics, the environment, and a great love of family and Gqeberha, where they were born...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend