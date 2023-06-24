A Gqeberha teen was killed after being hit by a stray bullet on Thursday evening when rival gangs fired several rounds from semi-automatic pistols.
Kurtley Rossouw, 14, died on his way to hospital.
Another person succumbed to his wounds at the scene, while a third person was rushed to hospital.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident occurred at 6.15pm in Lawrence Erasmus Drive.
“Two males were found lying on the ground,” Naidu said.
“One male, Justin Malgas, 25 years old was deceased ... he sustained multiple gunshot wounds while the other victim, aged 26, sustained a gunshot wound to his head and arm.
“He was taken to hospital for treatment.”
Rossouw suffered gunshot wounds to his back.
Naidu said the incident was gang-related and that police were investigating two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.
Teen killed by stray bullet in gang shoot-out
