Smart police work leads to arrest of third suspect in beating of security officer
When police officers came up the stairs of the Kudu Flats in Sidwell they locked eyes with the man believed to be involved in the recent assault and robbery of a security operative in Central.
Determined to evade arrest the man ran back into his second storey flat and leapt out the window...
Smart police work leads to arrest of third suspect in beating of security officer
News reporter
When police officers came up the stairs of the Kudu Flats in Sidwell they locked eyes with the man believed to be involved in the recent assault and robbery of a security operative in Central.
Determined to evade arrest the man ran back into his second storey flat and leapt out the window...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend