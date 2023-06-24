Protesters torch truck, close R334 over electricity woes
A service delivery protested that erupted during the early hours of Friday morning saw a truck being torched and the R334 closed for most of the day.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the truck was destroyed while the trailer remained undamaged...
