It was inevitable, just a matter of time: a notice to table a motion of no confidence in new Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk has been filed — less than a month after he took office.
As anybody who lives in Bay and follows local politics would know, these motions have become a regular occurrence with several mayors facing the same fate.
Previous casualties include Retief Odendaal and Athol Trollip — both with the DA at the time of their mayoral stints — the ANC’s Eugene Johnson and the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani.
All this, in the space of about seven years.
The latest motion was filed by the DOP and UDM through speaker Johnson’s office.
The notice, signed by DOP councillor Tukela Zumani and seconded by UDM councillor Luxolo Namette, says Van Niekerk should be removed for failing to disclose his party’s name change to city boss Noxolo Nqwazi after it was confirmed by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) on May 28.
But a warring parallel structure of the DOP has written to Johnson to retract the tabling of a notice of motion that was filed on Tuesday to try to oust Van Niekerk.
The structure insists that the notice to table a motion of no confidence in Van Niekerk was filed by Zumani, an expelled party member.
So here we have a party, seemingly at war with itself, filing a motion against Van Niekerk whose own party is experiencing instability if a congress held at the weekend is anything to go by.
Both parties are minorities in council.
While holding elected officials accountable plays a crucial role in ensuring strong governance, the consequences of a vote of no confidence can be far-reaching, especially when done with self interests — and not the interests of the community they serve — as motivation.
A vote of no confidence is meant to strengthen democracy and improve service delivery and should never be a ploy for political parties or individuals to get their way.
Playing musical chairs causes instability in metro
