Pieterse ready for tough World Cup assignment with Namibia
Former Griquas, Kings assistant coach eager for first taste of global showpiece
Namibian Rugby Union forward coach Barend Pieterse believes the present crop of players have all the right ingredients to write their own piece of World Cup history as preparations for the 2023 edition in France get under way on Monday.
The former Griquas and Eastern Province Kings assistant coach, who has held various assistant coaching roles both locally and internationally since the end of his playing days, will have his first taste of RWC action when the Namibian Welwitschias make their seventh appearance at the world event in September...
Pieterse ready for tough World Cup assignment with Namibia
Former Griquas, Kings assistant coach eager for first taste of global showpiece
Sports reporter
Namibian Rugby Union forward coach Barend Pieterse believes the present crop of players have all the right ingredients to write their own piece of World Cup history as preparations for the 2023 edition in France get under way on Monday.
The former Griquas and Eastern Province Kings assistant coach, who has held various assistant coaching roles both locally and internationally since the end of his playing days, will have his first taste of RWC action when the Namibian Welwitschias make their seventh appearance at the world event in September...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend